Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande to headline Lollapalooza
Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande are seen in this composite image. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:59PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 3:01PM EDT
CHICAGO - Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes will headline this summer's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
Festival organizers announced the lineup for the four-day event on Wednesday, saying more than 170 acts will play on eight stages in Grant Park along Lake Michigan. Other performers include Tame Impala, Flume, J Balvin, The Chainsmokers, Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne and recent Album of the Year Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves.
The festival runs August 1-4.
Founder Perry Farrell launched Lollapalooza as a touring festival in 1991. It's been held in Chicago since 2005 and attracts more than 100,000 people a day.
The Jane's Addiction lead singer will play with Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra. There also will be performances by Slash, Shaquille O'Neal and Tenacious D.
More Music News
- Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande to headline Lollapalooza
- Jay-Z, Dead & Co, the Killers to perform at Woodstock 50
- Florida Georgia Line, Glorious Sons headline concert series at Canadian Open
- Indianapolis Children's Museum removes Michael Jackson items
- Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he's inducted into hall of fame
Top Entertainment News
- Jessi Cruickshank to debut Facebook Watch show 'New Mom, Who Dis'
- 'I've never felt more empowered': Jann Arden on her new TV show
- Rogers sells flagship magazines Maclean's, Chatelaine in deal with St. Joseph
- As 'The Little Mermaid' turns 30, actress who voiced Ariel reflects on the film
- Disney closes $71B deal for Fox entertainment assets