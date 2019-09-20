Chris Cornell's teen daughter releases song produced by him
This Jan. 16, 2019 file photo shows Toni Cornell, right, daughter of the late singer Chris Cornell, performing with Ziggy Marley during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 9:38AM EDT
NEW YORK - A ballad that Chris Cornell produced for his daughter Toni when she was just 12 is now being released.
“Far Away Places” was written by Toni three years ago, and was one of the last songs that Cornell recorded before his death in May 2017.
The song was released on iTunes on Thursday and is available on other streaming services.
It is featured in a short film, also titled “Far Away Places,” by Tatiana Shanks, a family friend.
The movie has been featured in international film festivals, and the song itself has won awards at various film festivals.
Proceeds from the single's sales will be donated to The New York Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.
More Music News
- Chris Cornell's teen daughter releases song produced by him
- Canada Post to unveil Leonard Cohen commemorative stamp for late singer's birthday
- Tekashi 6ix9ine recounts abduction at NYC trial
- Andy Kim, Chilliwack and Cowboy Junkies to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
- Drake to perform at New Year's Eve weekend bash on Las Vegas strip
Top Entertainment News
- Late-night talk show hosts take jabs at Trudeau amid blackface scandal
- Harry, Meghan and Archie prepare for official tour starting in South Africa
- Daniel Levy signs three-year deal with ABC Studios to develop and produce
- Greta Hodgkinson to retire as principal dancer at National Ballet of Canada
- No Britney Spears, no decisions made at hearing