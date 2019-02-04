Demi Lovato deletes Twitter account over 21 Savage backlash
In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 11:29AM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Singer Demi Lovato has deleted her Twitter account following criticism that she was laughing at memes about 21 Savage.
The Grammy-nominated rapper was taken into federal immigration custody in the Atlanta area early Sunday. An official says the rapper is a British citizen who overstayed his visa and is also has a felony conviction.
Lovato had tweeted: "So far 21 savage memes have been my favourite part of the Super Bowl." She later clarified she wasn't laughing "at anyone getting deported."
The rapper Wale tweeted he didn't get the joke and rapper Migos wrote it wasn't funny.
Some users thought it was wrong for others to criticize Lovato, who was hospitalized in July following a drug overdose.
