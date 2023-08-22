Demi Lovato parts ways with Scooter Braun as manager
Demi Lovato is pictured here in Beverly Hills in May. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2023 5:56AM EDT
Demi Lovato has new music coming and is looking for new management.
After working together for four years, Lovato and manager Scooter Braun, who also manages artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Tori Kelly, among others, have mutually and amicably parted ways, sources with knowledge of the matter tell CNN.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Braun and Lovato for comment.
Their professional partnership may be coming to an end, but they remain friendly. Braun posted a birthday tribute to Lovato on his Instagram story over the weekend, writing, “happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there.”
Braun notably took over as Lovato’s manager in 2019, following her recovery from a hospitalization the year prior for an accidental drug overdose.
Under Braun, Lovato released two studio albums, “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over” in 2021 and “Holy Fvck” in 2022. The singer is gearing up to release her new album “Revamped” in September.
Reports surfaced last week that Braun and Bieber, who have been working together since the aughts, were also wrapping up their partnership. However, sources familiar with their deal told CNN on Monday that is not the case, and the “Peaches” singer is not looking for new management.
