Digital version of classical pianist Glenn Gould set to tour with live orchestra
The late classical pianist Glenn Gould is returning to stages in digital form as part of a new deal struck with his estate. A hologram of Jackie Wilson, centre, and his band is projected for a crowd during a festival at Dundas Square in Toronto on Friday, June 8, 2018. The acclaimed Canadian performer, who died in 1982, will be resurrected as part of an optical illusion that performs alongside a live orchestra. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 11:39AM EDT
TORONTO - The late classical pianist Glenn Gould is returning to stages in digital form as part of a new deal struck with his estate.
The acclaimed Canadian performer, who died in 1982, will be resurrected as part of an optical illusion that performs alongside a live orchestra.
It's part of an agreement between Eyellusion, which develops hologram technology, and Primary Wave Publishing, which owns the namesake and rights to some of Gould's music.
Organizers say details on performance dates will be announced in late 2019.
“Holographic” live performances have become a growing niche of the music industry as entertainment companies look to draw audiences with deceased performers. But usually the images are not technically 3D holograms.
At the 2012 Coachella music festival rapper Tupac Shakur, who was killed 15 years earlier in a shooting, appeared in what was often called a hologram. Technically, it was a two-dimensional image projected through mirrors and a screen.
HologramUSA is another company that's been showcasing its technology at live events. Earlier this year it delivered a montage of famous faces, both past and present, in a showcase at Toronto's Yonge and Dundas Square which featured Frank Sinatra, Jackie Wilson and members of the Black Eyed Peas.
