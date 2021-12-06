Drake drops out of Grammy Awards race after receiving two nominations
Rapper Drake watches the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during NBA playoff action in Toronto, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 6, 2021 5:01PM EST
The organization behind the Grammys says Drake is taking himself out of contention for the celebrated music awards.
A representative for the Recording Academy says Drake has asked to be pulled from the two categories he was nominated in.
The Toronto native was up for best rap album with “Certified Lover Boy,” and his track with Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy,” was in the running for best rap performance.
The representative says the academy withdrew the nominations at the request of Drake and his management.
The reasoning behind the move is unclear.
Representatives for Drake declined to comment on the record.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.
