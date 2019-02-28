

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Drake is making good on his promise to play more shows in Sin City this year.

The Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with the Toronto rapper that'll have him perform five concerts at its XS Nightclub over the coming months.

The first one takes place on May 4 to mark the club's 10th anniversary.

He'll return on May 18 with several more dates still to be announced.

The club says it'll incorporate "a brand new stage and cutting-edge production" into the concert at its indoor and outdoor venue.

Las Vegas has become a hot spot for marquee contemporary pop artists in recent years. Earlier this week Janet Jackson announced a 15-date residency at the Park MGM resort in May, while Lady Gaga currently performs two alternating full-length shows, one centred on her pop career and another that reworks the songs into jazz and piano compositions.