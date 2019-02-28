Drake will play five shows at Las Vegas nightclub starting in May
In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 4:53PM EST
TORONTO - Drake is making good on his promise to play more shows in Sin City this year.
The Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with the Toronto rapper that'll have him perform five concerts at its XS Nightclub over the coming months.
The first one takes place on May 4 to mark the club's 10th anniversary.
He'll return on May 18 with several more dates still to be announced.
The club says it'll incorporate "a brand new stage and cutting-edge production" into the concert at its indoor and outdoor venue.
Las Vegas has become a hot spot for marquee contemporary pop artists in recent years. Earlier this week Janet Jackson announced a 15-date residency at the Park MGM resort in May, while Lady Gaga currently performs two alternating full-length shows, one centred on her pop career and another that reworks the songs into jazz and piano compositions.
