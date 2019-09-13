Family: Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies
In this May 22, 2010 file photo, Eddie Money performs on the first day of qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Family members have said Eddie Money has died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 11:11AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of rock Star Eddie Money says he has died at 70.
Money died Friday.
The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.
