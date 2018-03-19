Fifth Harmony going on 'hiatus,' members to go solo
Ally Brooke, from left, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Normani Hamilton of the musical group Fifth Harmony pose in the press room with the award for favorite group at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 5:04PM EDT
NEW YORK - Fifth Harmony is going on "hiatus."
The girl group announced Monday on Twitter that Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui will pursue "solo endeavours." The group says the break will allow them "to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family."
The group says it will perform remaining 2018 shows.
Camila Cabello left the group in 2016.
The singers auditioned as solo artists on "The X Factor" in 2012, but they were formed into a group and finished third in the competition.
Fifth Harmony released their debut album "Reflection" in 2015. They released their third album "Fifth Harmony" in 2017
