Jay-Z, Beyonce drop surprise album ‘Everything Is Love’
In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce, center, and Jay-Z perform in Cleveland. ( AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 8:04PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay-Z and Beyonce are keeping up a family tradition, dropping a surprise album before anyone knew it was coming.
The couple released a joint album that touches on the rapper’s disgust at this year’s Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.
The nine-track album “Everything Is Love” dropped Saturday on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.
The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.
One song that has a profanity in its title includes Jay-Z lashing out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February’s awards show, but left empty-handed.
The rapper also says he turned down the NFL halftime show, rapping that the league needs him more than he needs them.
Blue Ivy ends the song “BOSS” with a shout-out to her 1-year-old brother and sister, Rumi and Sir.
In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album “Beyonce” without any notice.
More Music News
- Jay-Z, Beyonce drop surprise album ‘Everything Is Love’
- 'There's a void I didn't know how to fill': Alessia Cara reflects on rise to fame
- Neil Diamond gives memorable performance at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala
- Drake's video for 'I'm Upset' features 'Degrassi' reunion
- U2 dedicates song to Anthony Bourdain at Apollo show
Top Entertainment News
- Apple announces multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey
- They don't all wear capes: 'Amazing Race Canada: Heroes Edition' premiers July 3
- Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with Queen
- Kim Kardashian West, woman freed from prison say they won't stop now
- Millie Bobby Brown deletes Twitter account over memes