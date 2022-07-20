Justin Bieber plans return to world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Justin Bieber attends a benefit gala in New York on September 13, 2021. The Canadian pop star is set to resume his Justice world tour on July 31 after stepping aside to deal with an illness that left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Evan Agostini
Share:
David Friend, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022 5:22PM EDT
Justin Bieber is set to hit the road again after stepping aside to deal with an illness that left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.
Concert promoter AEG says the Stratford, Ont., pop star will resume his Justice world tour starting July 31 with a concert in Italy.
He'll then play shows across South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
The announcement comes after Bieber suddenly postponed several of his North American dates in June, including two in Toronto. One of them was cancelled just hours before showtime.
Bieber later took to Instagram with a video where he explained that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left him unable to blink and smile on one side of his face.
AEG says new dates for the postponed North American shows will be announced soon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.
Share:
More Music News
- Justin Bieber plans return to world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
- 3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' lyrics
- The Weeknd tour stop in Toronto postponed due to outage: Rogers Centre
- Streaming bill could mean Justin Bieber hits don't count as 'Canadian' on Spotify
- Ricky Martin's camp denies restraining order allegations
Top Entertainment News
- $5K reward for suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker
- Tenille Townes leads with seven CCMA Award nominations
- Man shot dead while working at 'Law & Order' film location
- From travel woes to inflation, music festivals face most unpredictable summer yet
- No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill