Justin Timberlake on 'trauma' of being pelted with bottles at SARS concert
Justin Timberlake performs during the concert for SARS relief at Downsview Park in Toronto Wednesday July 30, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 1:02PM EST
TORONTO - Justin Timberlake is still haunted by being pelted with what he says were bottles of urine at the 2003 Toronto SARS benefit show.
The "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer appeared on the "The Graham Norton Show" on Friday where he reflected on the nasty reception he received at the charity event.
Reports at the time say Timberlake was booed and that water bottles were thrown.
Timberlake says he was invited to perform at the show by Mick Jagger.
But the former 'NSync member says he was surprised to learn he was a lone pop star among a lineup of mostly rock acts that included the Rolling Stones, Rush, AC/DC and the Guess Who.
The audience didn't seem pleased to hear him either and Timberlake told Norton with a smirk that he still has "a lot of trauma" from the incident.
More Music News
- Justin Timberlake on 'trauma' of being pelted with bottles at SARS concert
- Lizzo talks diversity, self-confidence and femininity
- Bieber says fear led him to stay away from music
- Appeals court backs Drake in copyright case over Jimmy Smith sample
- Waiting for tonight: J. Lo on performing at the Super Bowl
Top Entertainment News
- 'Sonic' speeds to $57M debut; 'Parasite' sees big Oscar bump
- 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho greeted by applause in South Korea
- Banksy's Valentine's Day mural covered after it was defaced
- Boyfriend of former 'Love Island' host heartbroken by her death
- Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack found dead in London