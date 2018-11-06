Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts due to bruised vocal chords
In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 10:03PM EST
VANCOUVER - Pop superstar Justin Timberlake is postponing two concerts in Vancouver due to bruised vocal chords.
Promoter Live Nation says on Twitter the concerts will no longer take place on Thursday and Friday.
The promoter says instead Timberlake will bring his "Man of the Woods" tour to Rogers Arena on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.
Timberlake also recently postponed concerts in Edmonton for the same reason.
Rather than performing Sunday and Monday, Timberlake is now set to play on Feb. 6 and 7.
He also had to delay concerts in New York last month, saying his vocal chords are "severely bruised."
