LeBron James hosts bash at Drake's new Toronto restaurant
Drake and Chubbs are seen at Dwyane Wade's birthday bash at the restaurant. (The 5th Column PR)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 2:59PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 10, 2018 4:22PM EST
TORONTO -- Drake fans in Toronto will soon have a new spot in "the 6ix" to hit for possible sightings of the hip hop superstar and his famous pals.
A publicist for the rapper's new restaurant and bar, Pick 6ix Restaurant, says the venue is preparing for a grand opening, although the date has not yet been set.
Pick 6ix hosted its first bash Tuesday with a private soiree in which basketball star LeBron James held a birthday party for his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Dwyane Wade.
The Cavaliers are in town to face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.
The new eatery -- adorned in black and gold, according to promotional photos of the birthday bash -- joins Drake's other favourite restaurant hangout, Fring's, owned by his business partner Angelo Ferraro and the family of celebrity chef Susur Lee.
Pick 6ix is located on the southern stretch of tourist-friendly Yonge Street, steps from Union Station, the financial district and the Air Canada Centre, home to the Raptors.
A press release notes that in addition to Drake other attendees at the pre-opening bash included OVO Chubbs, DJ Charlie B, DJ Meel, Baka Not Nice, DJ Steph Floss, and Future The Prince.
