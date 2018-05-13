

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Fans of Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft were left disappointed Sunday night after a planned concert featuring the pair was cancelled at the last minute due to technical problems.

Concert organizer Live Nation broke the news on Twitter at around 6:50 p.m., just a little more than an hour before the pair was set to take the stage.

“Regrettably, due to electrical issues within the venue, tonight's show with Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft @SonyCentreTO, will be cancelled,” Live Nation said in its post. “Tour and venue staff have been working to resolve these issues tirelessly to no avail. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.”

In his own post, Gallagher said he was “gutted” that he couldn’t perform and indicated that there was a safety issue at the venue.

“Gutted about tonight's gig brothers n sisters. Safety comes first for all of us LG x,” Gallagher tweeted.

Ashcroft also tweeted a message to fans following the cancellation.

“Devastated I can’t play tonight to all the fans that are here in Toronto. Sony Centre have technical problems & wont allow us to play!”

A spokesperson for the venue said they didn’t have any further comment to add for the time being.

Gallagher and Ashcroft were scheduled to perform in Toronto Sunday night as part of their current North American tour together.