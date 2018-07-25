Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato's Atlantic City beach show
Demi Lovato sings the National Anthem before a super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 3:14PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Live Nation says Demi Lovato's concert on Thursday on the Atlantic City, New Jersey, beach has been cancelled.
Lovato's representative said Tuesday she was awake and recovering with her family after she was reportedly hospitalized for an overdose. Live Nation says in a statement that "Demi's Atlantic City appearance on July 26th has been cancelled in light of (the) news."
Tickets will still be valid at Thursday's show, which was to also include singer-songwriter Lauv, who has a current hit with "I Like Me Better." Ticketholders for Lovato's show are now also able to attend the Chainsmokers' concert on Sunday. Both shows are part of the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series.
Refunds are also available at point of purchase.
