Longtime Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies unexpectedly at 40
This photo provided by Travis Schneider shows Jordan Feldstein. (Travis Schneider via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 2:26PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- The longtime manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actor Jonah Hill has died. Jordan Feldstein was 40 years old.
A spokeswoman for the band confirmed Saturday that Feldstein died unexpectedly Friday. The Feldstein family said in a statement that Jordan Feldstein called 911 after experiencing shortness of breath Friday. He had gone into cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived and died a short time later.
Feldstein was the founder and chief executive of Career Artist Management and had managed Maroon 5 since its inception 15 years ago. His company also counts Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield among its clients.
Besides Hill, Feldstein is survived by his sister, parents and two children.
More Music News
- Crystal Castles' Ethan Kath under investigation for sex crimes
- Longtime Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies unexpectedly at 40
- Mariah Carey will return to sing at 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
- 5 things to know: Grammy-nominated R&B artist Daniel Caesar
- SZA emerges as breakout artist with 5 Grammy noms