In this July 13, 2013, file photo, Rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour at Festival Pier in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 2:56PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- The life of the late rapper Mac Miller will be remembered with a benefit concert to raise funds for arts education in underserved communities.
Chance the Rapper, John Mayer and SZA are expected to perform at the "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life" concert Wednesday at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. The benefit concert will launch the Mac Miller Circles Fund in honour of the hip-hop star.
Paramedics found the 26-year-old Miller unresponsive in his home last month and declared him dead soon after. No cause of death has been announced after an autopsy was performed.
Miller's rhymes often dealt with his depression and drug use.
The lineup also includes Travis Scott, Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign, ScHoolboy Q, Anderson .Paak, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples and Action Bronson.
