Madonna announces world tour through 'truth or dare' video. Here's when she comes to Toronto
In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2023 10:39AM EST
Fans can strike a pose and vogue with Madonna herself in Toronto this summer.
The pop diva announced on Tuesday The Celebration Tour through a risque game of truth or dare with an eclectic bunch of celebrities, including Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Eric Andre, Diplo, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Kate Berlant, Judd Apatow, and Amy Schumer.
One by one each celebrity plays the game, but Schumer is the one who dares Madonna to go on a world tour to perform all of her “greatest motherf****** hits.”
“Four decades? As in 40 years? As in, all those songs?” Madonna asked.
Following a brief interlude of La Isla Bonita, Madonna wonders aloud, “Do you think people would come to that show?”
After a resounding ‘Yes,’ Madonna agrees to the world tour.
“Eighties, nineties, 2000s, four decades of music avec moi,” she said.
The Celebration Tour will hit 35 cities across the globe, kicking off in Vancouver on July 15, and eventually making its way to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 13. It will end in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. EST.
