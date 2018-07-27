Marilyn Manson abruptly cancels Toronto concert due to 'unforeseen illness'
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2015 file photo, Marilyn Manson performs in concert during the "End Times Tour 2015" at the Susquehanna Bank Center, in Camden, N.J. Manson's representative said Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, that the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 3:16PM EDT
TORONTO -- Fans are fuming after goth rocker Marilyn Manson abruptly cancelled a Toronto concert due to "unforeseen illness."
A video posted to Twitter shows the crowd booing as a show official broke the news Thursday evening, shortly before Manson was slated to take the stage.
Concert-goers at Budweiser Stage were offered refunds or given the option to watch Rob Zombie play an extended set.
Manson and Zombie are scheduled to bring their "Twins of Evil" tour to the Heavy Montreal festival on Saturday.
Tour representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.
More Music News
- Marilyn Manson abruptly cancels Toronto concert due to 'unforeseen illness'
- Rapper and actress Awkwafina to host iHeartRadio MMVAs
- Third suspect arrested in killing of rapper XXXTentacion
- Toronto benefit concert with Demi Lovato cancelled after hospitalization
- Hedley fans consider impact of Hoggard charges on their devotion to the band