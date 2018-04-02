Meek Mill's bid for release while he appeals turned down
In this Nov. 6, 2017 photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 5:04PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA - A judge is keeping rapper Meek Mill behind bars while he appeals a prison sentence for violating probation.
Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley last Thursday turned down Mill's bid for release on bail while he appeals the 2- to 4-year sentence for what she said was his fifth probation violation.
One of Mill's lawyers said Monday that the ruling reaffirms their belief that the judge has turned the case into a "personal vendetta." Brinkley accused Mill's representatives of trying to "unfairly judge shop."
Mill's case stems from a 2008 conviction on drug and gun charges in Philadelphia.
Prosecutors say they're not opposed to having Mill released on bail because of what they said was a likelihood the original conviction may be partly or completely reversed, due to questions about the credibility of the arresting officer.
