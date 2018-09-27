

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Michael Buble is putting his heart on full display this fall with a jubilant return to making music.

The Canadian crooner announced on Facebook Thursday that he'll release "Love," spelled with heart emoji instead of the word, on Nov. 16.

He also released the first single "When I Fall In Love" as a taste of what's to come.

It's his first album since Buble stepped away from showbiz two years ago to help care for his son Noah.

The boy, who is now five years old, underwent treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato also welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in July.

Buble shared news of his return on a Facebook video while dipping his hand into a bowl of chocolate hearts.

"I know that I've been gone about two years and I haven't said much to you guys on any format like this, and I figured what better way than to do it with chocolate in my teeth," he joked.

"This is also an opportunity to say thank you on behalf of my family and I. There's no way you can know how much you meant to us, how much your prayers, how much your thoughts, how many times you got us through. For me this is a small way of being able to thank you and tell you how much I love you."