MTV's Video Music Awards heading back to New York
The VMA "Moon Person" participates in the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards date and location announcement at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in New York. The 2018 MTV VMAs' will air live on Monday, Aug. 20 from Radio City Music Hall. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 3:13PM EDT
NEW YORK - After spending a year in California, the MTV Video Music Awards are coming back to the East Coast.
The network announced Tuesday that the 2018 VMAs will be held Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Last year's ceremony was held in Inglewood, California, and the year before it was at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Radio City Music Hall was the home of the inaugural VMAs in 1984.