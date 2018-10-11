New Zealand activists must pay for Lorde cancellation: Israeli court
Lorde performs during the 2017 Much Music Video Awards in Toronto on Sunday, June 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 4:48PM EDT
JERUSALEM -- An Israeli court has ordered two New Zealand women to pay over $12,000 in damages for allegedly helping persuade the pop singer Lorde to cancel a performance in Israel.
The suit was filed under a law that allows civil lawsuits against anyone who calls for a boycott against Israel. Wednesday's ruling is believed to be the first time the 2011 law has been applied.
The two New Zealanders, Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab, had appealed to the singer in an open letter to "join the artistic boycott of Israel." Lorde acknowledged the letter and cancelled her show days later.
Attempts to reach Sachs and Abu-Shanab were unsuccessful Thursday.
Three Israeli ticket holders filed the suit, claiming the cancellation had caused emotional distress. Their lawyer, Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, says the decision sends a message that boycotting Israel carries a price.
