No camping at Phish shows near Denver over plague concerns
Trey Anastasio of Phish performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:56AM EDT
DENVER - Thousands of people who planned to camp during three days of Phish concerts at a stadium outside Denver will no longer be able to because of concerns that fleas in and around nearby prairie dog burrows could spread the plague.
The Denver Post reports public health officials are still finding infected fleas in fields surrounding Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. The stadium's owner decided to ban camping during the concerts over Labor Day weekend, and the band posted the notice on its website Tuesday.
Between 2,000 and 3,000 people were expected to camp.
The band's well-known Shakedown Street, where fans sell souvenirs and food, also will not be allowed because the area normally used by vendors outside the stadium is on a dirt road.
More Music News
- No camping at Phish shows near Denver over plague concerns
- Kiefer Sutherland vows to make up tour dates cancelled due to rib injury
- K-pop superstar group BTS will take break, but brief: rep
- Drake shares tattoo of Abbey Road cover after breaking The Beatles' chart record
- Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' sets records on Billboard chart
Top Entertainment News
- New 'Matrix' film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski
- Charges dropped against alleged thief of McDormand Oscar
- 25th Bond movie gets a title: 'No Time to Die'
- Toronto International Film Festival goes paperless with 2019 schedule
- Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx among stars set for intimate onstage TIFF chats