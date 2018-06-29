Part owner of Marvin Gaye song sues Ed Sheeran over 'Thinking Out Loud'
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 3:20PM EDT
NEW YORK - A part owner of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" is suing Ed Sheeran for $100 million after getting blocked from a similar lawsuit brought by other copyright owners.
Both lawsuits say the British songwriter copied parts of the soul classic for his Grammy-winning hit "Thinking Out Loud."
A lawyer for Structured Asset Sales said the new lawsuit's Thursday filing was necessary because a judge refused to let the company join a 2016 lawsuit by the family of a co-writer of Gaye's song.
That lawsuit, which is still pending in Manhattan federal court, seeks unspecified damages.
A lawyer for Sheeran and other defendants said in a letter to the judge in the original lawsuit that he will seek to have both lawsuits tossed out. He said they were baseless.
