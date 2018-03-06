Promoter of Fyre Festival expected to plead guilty
This photo provided by Jake Strang shows mattress and tents set up for attendees of the Fyre Festival, Friday, April 28, 2017 in the Exuma islands, Bahamas. Organizers of the much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel. A statement cited "circumstances out of our control," for their inability to prepare the "physical infrastructure" for the event in the largely undeveloped Exumas. (Jake Strang via AP)
Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 3:55PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 6, 2018 4:00PM EST
NEW YORK -- The promoter of a failed Bahamas music festival is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges.
Billy McFarland was due in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday afternoon.
McFarland was charged last year with using fake documents to trick investors of the Fyre Festival.
The festival was promoted as an ultra-luxurious event on the Bahamian island of Exuma over two weekends in April and May.
Customers hoping to see Blink-182 and the hip hop act Migos arrived to learn music acts were cancelled. Their upscale accommodations and gourmet food consisted of white tents and cheese sandwiches.
McFarland's attorney declined to comment.
McFarland has been free on $300,000 bail since his June arrest.
