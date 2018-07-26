Rapper and actress Awkwafina to host iHeartRadio MMVAs
Internet-famed rapper and actress Awkwafina is set to host the iHeartRadio MMVAs. Awkwafina attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Evan Agostini
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 2:32PM EDT
TORONTO -- Internet-famed rapper and actress Awkwafina is set to host the iHeartRadio MMVAs.
The "Ocean's 8" star will preside over the televised awards bash in the streets of downtown Toronto next month.
The show will feature chart-topping performers including Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Halsey and Meghan Trainor.
Reality TV personalities Tyra Banks, Derek Hough and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley are also set to present at the awards.
The broadcast airs on CTV, MTV, Much, Virgin Radio and more online platforms Aug. 26.
