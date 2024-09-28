Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane to be toasted at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Tom Cochrane performs at Festival d'ete de Quebec on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Invision/AP-Amy Harris
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 28, 2024 11:49AM EDT
Tom Cochrane, Sarah McLachlan and two members of Blue Rodeo are being ushered into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight.
The celebration of Canada's most influential songwriters will pay tribute to Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor as well as Quebec singer Diane Tell during a musical celebration at Toronto's Massey Hall.
Nelly Furtado will induct McLachlan during the ceremony while also joining her for a previously unannounced performance organizers have been keeping under wraps.
Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts will pay tribute to Cochrane's "Life is a Highway," the hit song that found a second life when his Nashville band recorded it for the soundtrack of the Pixar film "Cars."
All four inductees are slated to perform, in addition to musical covers by the likes of Metric, Lights, and Tenille Townes.
The evening will be hosted by Quebec singer Marie-Mai and for the first time Amazon Music will stream the event live on their Twitch channel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.
Share:
More Music News
- Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane to be toasted at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
- Chappell Roan cancels festival appearances this weekend: ‘I need a few days to prioritize my health’
- Rapper K'naan charged with 2010 sexual assault in Quebec City
- Cross-examination of complainant continues in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial
- Drake sweeps rap categories at SOCAN Awards; Arkells celebrate impact of songwriting
Top Entertainment News
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new sex assault allegations in woman's lawsuit
- Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
- Complainant breaks down as cross-examination resumes in Hoggard sexual assault trial
- Complainant takes stand in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial as Crown begins case
- 'Saturday Night' director Reitman says 'SNL' film is a love letter to 'outsiders'