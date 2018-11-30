

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Serena Ryder is checking off one wish on her Christmas list -- recording a jazz album.

The Peterborough, Ont.-raised musician says she's wanted to dabble in the genre for years, but it took acclaimed Canadian producer Bob Ezrin to make it happen on her holiday album "Christmas Kisses."

The veteran songmaker who's worked with Pink Floyd, Lou Reed and the Tenors, suggested Ryder consider revisiting classics like "Blue Christmas" and "Santa Baby" with a blues twist.

Ryder says the offer was impossible to refuse, partly because it gave her an opportunity to channel the spirit of Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald.

She considers both women major influences, even though Ryder herself is better known for pop and rock music than jazz.

Ryder doesn't want to stop there either.

She hopes to record a country album at some point too, and maybe look at even broader possibilities.

She says she'd love to be in a musical one day.

Ryder brings her Christmas album to Halifax with two shows (Dec. 5 and 6), Charlottetown, P.E.I. (Dec. 7) and Moncton, N.B. (Dec. 8).