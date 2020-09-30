Shawn Mendes drops clues for his fans as he announces new album and single 'Wonder'
Shawn Mendes takes photos with fans as he arrives on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto on August 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:41PM EDT
TORONTO - Shawn Mendes has locked in a date for “Wonder,” the title of his new single and upcoming fourth studio album.
The pop singer from Pickering, Ont. unveiled the early details of the next chapter in his music career, sharing a fantastical promotional trailer.
The cinematic scene opens as the camera drifts into an apartment and past a newspaper with a headline that reads: “Famous Musician Gone Missing.”
Moving across the room, it eventually meets with Mendes, who's laying on his back on a mattress on the floor, playing a sombre song on a piano behind him.
Mendes gets off the floor and cracks open a window, which splashes light and seemingly reveals an entirely new world.
The clip closes out with the Friday release date for the “Wonder” single, and the full album marked for Dec. 4.
The teaser is decorated with paintings and books that some fans on social media believe offer clues about the album.
“It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song,” Mendes wrote in a statement.
“It's a world and a journey and a dream and an album I've been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it.”
Mendes most recently released his self-titled third album in May 2018 and scored a big 2019 summer hit with “Senorita,” alongside Camilla Cabello.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 30, 2020.
