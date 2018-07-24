Shawn Mendes to perform at iHeartRadio MMVAs
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 3:38PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 24, 2018 4:06PM EDT
TORONTO -- It seems there's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back from the iHeartRadio MMVAs.
The 19-year-old pop superstar has been added to the lineup of the televised awards bash.
The hit maker behind "Mercy," "Treat You Better" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" joins previously announced performers 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, Halsey, Kris Wu, Marshmello ft. Anne-Marie, and Meghan Trainor.
The awards bash airs on CTV, MTV, Much, Virgin Radio and more online platforms Aug. 26.
A red carpet pre-show also airs on MTV, Much, and Twitter.
