

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The music video for “Damn Right” by Snotty Nose Rez Kids and director Sterling Larose has won this year's Prism Prize.

The hip hop duo from Kitamaat Village in northwest B.C. was honoured at an awards bash Thursday that announced the $20,000 purse.

Prize founder Louis Calabro praised the three-and-a-half minute video as a “visually stunning and colourful” homage to The Beatles.

The $5,000 audience award went to artist Dan Mangan and director Lester Lyons-Hookham for their music video “Fire Escape.”

Toronto-based director Sara Elgamal received the $2,500 Willie Dunn Award, given to a trailblazer in the Canadian music community.

It allows Elgamal to select an emerging Canadian creative to receive an additional $2,500. She chose Toronto-based producer Roya Del Sol.

The Prism Prize is a division of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, which also runs the Canadian Screen Awards.

The event also celebrated special award recipients including Canadian singer-songwriter Nemahsis, Montreal-based director Aime Irabahaye and Montreal-based photographer and director Adrian Villagomez.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.