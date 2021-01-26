Snotty Nose Rez Kids lead first-ever International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards nominees
Quinton Nyce, left, and Darren Metz of Snotty Nose Rez Kids pose for a photo in downtown Vancovuer, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021 3:34PM EST
Haisla Nation duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids are leading nominees at the first-ever International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards Show.
The two-day celebration will take place in Winnipeg on May 22 and 23, with the winners chosen by the public.
The Rez Kids are contending in four categories that include hip hop single of the year for “Where They At” and album of the year for “Born Deadly.”
David Strickland, a Mi'kmaw and Cree producer, is up for three awards, among them single of the year for “Turtle Island,” featuring Supaman, Artson, Spade, JRDN and Whitey.
Organizers say nominees were narrowed down by a group of music judges and industry players, such as DJs, producers and other professionals.
The winners will be selected through a public vote running until April 30 on the event's website.
Other categories span an array of elements tied to hip hop music. Two are devoted to R&B songs, while music videos, DJs and clothing lines all have their own awards.
An international hip hop single category includes artists hailing from the United States, Australia and India.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.
