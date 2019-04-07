Solange no longer performing at Coachella
In this Aug. 23, 2015 file photo, Solange performs during FYF Fest in Los Angeles. Solange was nominated for seven Soul Train Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. The awards show will air on Nov. 26. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 9:24PM EDT
NEW YORK - Solange is no longer performing at Coachella.
The festival's official Twitter account posted the news Sunday, writing: "Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival."
The announcement comes a week before the two-weekend festival in Southern California is set to begin. Performers at the popular event, from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21, include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae.
Last year, Solange's big sister Beyonce headlined Coachella, giving a historical performance.
Other performers this year include 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo, Solange and Weezer.
