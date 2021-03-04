Square, Inc. to buy majority of Tidal and put Jay-Z on board
In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:59PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO - Financial technology company Square, Inc. said Thursday that it has reached an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by Jay-Z.
Under the deal, Square will pay $297 million in cash and stock for Tidal, Jay-Z will be named to Square's board of directors, and he and other artists who currently own shares in Tidal will remain stakeholders.
Tidal will operate as a distinct entity alongside the point-of-sale hardware and software offerings of San Francisco-based Square, the payments company founded by CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also co-founder and chief executive of Twitter.
Tidal has presented itself as the artist-friendly alternative to other music streamers, and Square says it will take that phenomenon further for musicians just as it has for businesses with its financial systems.
“It comes down to one simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work,” Dorsey said in the statement announcing the deal. .
Jay-Z said in the statement that the “partnership will be a game-changer for many.” I look forward to all this new chapter has to offer!“
Share:
More Music News
- Square, Inc. to buy majority of Tidal and put Jay-Z on board
- The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' hits 2 billion plays on Spotify, sets Canadian record
- Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years
- Angry youths rattle Spain in support of jailed rap artist
- New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson
Top Entertainment News
- Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods' against her and Harry with new claims
- Friends of Jahmil French say he was a gifted 'true artist' who 'wanted to be great'
- Will Paramount+ be a mountain or a molehill in streaming?
- Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods' against her and Harry with new claims
- Canadian libraries reassess Dr. Seuss books pulled from publication for racist images