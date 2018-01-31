

The Associated Press





GREENWOOD, Miss. -- The man fired from his radio DJ job for groping superstar Taylor Swift has been hired by a Mississippi radio station.

The Washington Post quotes Delta Radio CEO David Fuss as saying he believes David Mueller's side of the story.

A federal jury determined that Mueller assaulted and battered Swift by grabbing her under her skirt as they posed for a photo. Mueller, who uses the last name "Jackson" on air, still denies that. He began co-hosting the "Jackson and Jonbob" show on Monday.

Mueller's hiring comes as the .MeToo movement draws attention to sexual assault and harassment.

Fuss says Mueller sounds good on air, but allows that his decision also was "maybe a tiny bit" about publicity.

Neither party has responded to the newspaper's requests for comment.