Three people injured in fight on stage at Danforth Music Hall
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:16PM EST
Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after performers at the Danforth Music Hall were attacked on Tuesday night, police said.
Emergency crews were called to the concert hall, located in the area of Danforth and Broadview avenues, shortly after 10 p.m.
Videos shared on social media showed liquid being thrown onto the stage from the crowd before a group of people jumped a barrier and a physical altercation took place on the stage.
Pusha T, Phony Ppl and Bernard Jabs were scheduled to perform with doors opening at 7 p.m., according to the Danforth Music Hall’s website.
No arrests were made.
