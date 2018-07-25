Toronto benefit concert with Demi Lovato cancelled after hospitalization
In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 8:30PM EDT
TORONTO -- A benefit concert that was to feature pop singer Demi Lovato in Toronto this weekend has been cancelled.
RBC says tickets will automatically be refunded for Sunday's RBCxMusic, which was to also include singer-songwriter Jason Mraz.
Lovato was reportedly hospitalized for an overdose this week. A representative for the pop star said in a statement Tuesday that she is awake and recovering with family members.
The statement did not provide any details on what led to the singer's hospitalization.
Emergency officials in New York confirmed they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato's block to the hospital after receiving a call at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday.
Sunday's concert was to be in support of Kids Help Phone at RBC Echo Beach.
"Our thoughts are with Demi Lovato and her family," RBC posted Wednesday on Twitter.
"The .RBCxMusic benefit concert has been cancelled. We remain committed to @KidsHelpPhone and we believe that music has the power to heal."
Mraz also tweeted about the concert's cancellation on Wednesday.
"My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato," he posted. "We wish her good health and recovery."
