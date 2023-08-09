Toronto-born musician Robbie Robertson dead at age 80: Reports
Robbie Robertson performs at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 13, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Sykes/Invision
Published Wednesday, August 9, 2023 4:09PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 9, 2023 4:09PM EDT
Toronto-born musician Robbie Robertson, who was the lead songwriter and guitarist for Canadian-American rock group The Band, has died at age 80, according to multiple reports.
Robertson was known for his work with The Band, which included time touring with Bob Dylan, and also went on to produce a number of solo albums.
He and The Band were the subject of a documentary which opened the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.
More to come...
