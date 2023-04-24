Toronto dates added to Drake's North America tour
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Share:
Published Monday, April 24, 2023 9:11AM EDT
Drake has added two Toronto dates to his North American 'It’s All A Blur' Tour.
The rapper released details of his 2023 tour in mid-March, but there were no confirmed dates for his hometown of Toronto.
On Monday, the Scotiabank Arena confirmed that tickets will soon be on sale for two Drake performances on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.
There are only two other Canadian cities participating in the tour—Montreal and Vancouver. Drake will be performing alongside 21 Savage after their collaborative “Her Loss” album.
Tickets for the Toronto concerts go on sale on April 28.
Share:
More Music News
- Toronto dates added to Drake's North America tour
- Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law
- Alanis Morissette invokes 1990s grunge sound with cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme
- Canadian singer Celine Dion announces new music is coming on Thursday
- Show stopper: Singalong fans ejected, 'Bodyguard' halted
Top Entertainment News
- 'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
- Ed Sheeran hit, Marvin Gaye classic soul of copyright trial
- Bud Light exec takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
- Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
- Gayle King and Charles Barkley to host new prime-time show on CNN, company announces