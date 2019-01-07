

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Members of Walk Off the Earth will hold a public memorial concert on Sunday paying tribute to Mike Taylor, their late keyboardist and vocalist.

The Burlington, Ont.-based band say they plan to "celebrate Taylor's life and legacy" after the musician, known affectionately as "Beard Guy," died on Dec. 30.

The free event will feature acoustic performances from other Canadian musicians, including members of the Barenaked Ladies, pop singer Scott Helman, rock band Monster Truck, Toronto dance-rock duo USS and others.

The event begins at Civic Square in downtown Burlington at 4:30 p.m.

The band said portions of the concert will be live streamed on their Facebook page.

Walk Off the Earth shot to fame in 2012 when their YouTube cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" went viral. The video features all five members simultaneously playing a single guitar and singing in harmony.

The band was scheduled to launch a 2019 world tour with a New Year's Eve show in Niagara Falls, Ont., but pulled out upon learning of Taylor's death.

They plan to continue touring in February.

Taylor passed away in his sleep from "natural causes," the band said at the time.