Walk Off the Earth honours late bandmate 'Beard Guy' with 'Mike's Song'
Walk Off The Earth's Mike Taylor, known as "Beard Guy" attends the announcement of the nominees for the Juno Awards at an event in Toronto on February 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 4:21PM EDT
TORONTO - Canadian pop act Walk off the Earth are paying tribute to their late bandmate Mike Taylor with a new track named in his memory.
"Mike's Song" is an ode to their former keyboardist, who was affectionately known as "Beard Guy" by his fans.
Taylor died last December from what the band said were "natural causes."
Members of Walk Off the Earth released the acoustic song on Friday, saying on Twitter its creation was "a therapeutic process" for the band. The song explores themes of moving forward while dealing with the pain of losing someone.
In January, the Burlington, Ont.-based group held a memorial for Taylor in their hometown where hundreds of people gathered in deep cold weather to celebrate the musician.
The all-star concert featured members of the Barenaked Ladies, Arkells and Scott Helman.
More Music News
- Walk Off the Earth honours late bandmate 'Beard Guy' with 'Mike's Song'
- Celine Dion pays tribute to 'Titanic,' learns 'Baby Shark' on 'Carpool Karaoke'
- Gordon Lightfoot on starring in a 'legacy' documentary about himself
- Jon Pardi kicks off new country album with fiddles
- Canadian-born singer Katerine Duska competing in Eurovision Song Contest
Top Entertainment News
- Adam Levine leaving 'The Voice' after 16 seasons
- Deal close in Weinstein sexual misconduct lawsuits, lawyer says
- Celebrity chef Mario Batali must be held accountable, accuser's lawyers say
- Meek Mill should get new trial before a new judge, district attorney says
- 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' heading to Toronto in fall 2020