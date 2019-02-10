Winners in top Grammy Award categories
Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for best country album for "Golden Hour" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 10:01PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 10, 2019 11:15PM EST
A list of top winners at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.
Best rap album: "Invasion of Privacy" by Cardi B
Best rap song: "God's Plan" by Drake
Best country album: "Golden Hour" by Kacey Musgraves
Song of the year: "This Is America" by Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson
Best pop duo/group performance: "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best pop vocal album: "Sweetener" by Ariana Grande
Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga's "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"
Best R&B album: "H.E.R." by H.E.R.
Best R&B song: "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson and Joelle James
Best R&B performance: "Best Part" by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Producer of the year, non-classical: Pharrell Williams
Best rap performance: (tie) "King's Dead" by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, and "Bubblin" by Anderson.Paak
Best rap/sung performance: Childish Gambino's "This Is America"
Best music video: Childish Gambino's "This Is America"
Best urban contemporary album: "Everything Is Love" by The Carters
Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson's "My Way"
Best rock song: "Masseduction" by St. Vincent
Best rock album: "From the Fires" by Greta Van Fleet
Best rock performance: "When Bad Does Good" by Chris Cornell
Best dance recording: "Electricity" by Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
Best country song: "Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)
Best reggae album: "44/876" by Sting & Shaggy
Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves' "Butterflies"
Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay's "Tequila"
Best jazz vocal album: "The Window" by Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best alternative music album: "Colours," Beck
Best comedy album: "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation," Dave Chappelle
Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant's "Sincera"
Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter's "Faith -- A Journey for All"
Best folk album: Punch Brothers' "All Ashore"
Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle's "Look Up Child"
Best musical theatre album: "The Band's Visit"
Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"
Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"
Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile's "By the Way, I Forgive You"
Best gospel album: Tori Kelly's "Hiding Place"
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle's "You Say"
Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir's "Freedom"
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The Greatest Showman"
Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Black Panther"
Best song written for visual media: "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy's "The Blues Is Alive and Well"
Best music film: Quincy Jones' "Quincy"
Best boxed or special limited edition package: "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic"