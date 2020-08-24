Musician Justin Townes Earle dead at age 38
FILE - This Nov. 28, 2010 photo shows Justin Townes Earle in Nashville, Tenn. Earle, a leading performer of American roots music known for his introspective and haunting style, has died at age 38. New West Records publicist Brady Brock confirmed his death, but did not immediately provide details. Earle was the son of country star Steve Earle. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 3:38PM EDT
NEW YORK - Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, a leading performer of American roots music known for his introspective and haunting style, has died at 38.
New West Records publicist Brady Brock confirmed his death, but did not immediately provide details. Earle was the son of country star Steve Earle and over the weekend his family posted an Instagram announcement of his death, telling his fans, “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”
His family also posted lyrics from the ballad “Looking for a Place to Land,” from Earle's 2014 album “Single Mothers.”
“I've crossed oceans
Fought freezing rain and blowing sand
I've crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers