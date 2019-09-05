

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canadian musician Robbie Robertson now has the key to his Toronto “'hood.”

Robertson accepted a golden key to the City of Toronto on Thursday ahead of the premiere of a documentary celebrating his career.

Mayor John Tory dropped by a press conference for “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band” to present the tribute.

Tory called the 76-year-old guitarist and film composer a “pioneer” who came from “humble beginnings” to become a global icon.

The mayor also cited Robertson's experience working at the Canadian National Exhibition among his contributions to the city.

In accepting the ceremonial honour, Robertson said Toronto is his “'hood,” and he's touched to now hold the key.

“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band” kicks off the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.