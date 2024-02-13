Canadian folk legend Neil Young is hitting the road this spring for a North American tour and the only date north of the border on the 16-show run is in Toronto.

The Love Earth Tour will feature music from Young and his band Crazy Horse to complement the release of their forthcoming joint album “FU##IN’ UP” on April 20.

The tour starts on April 24 with a two-night special in San Diego before arriving in Toronto on May 20 at Budweiser Stage.

Young had shied away from performing live in the years that followed the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

He performed live for the first time since 2019 at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday early last year and played a few shows as part of his Costal Tour that summer.

Pre-sale for the Love Earth Tour started at 1 p.m. Tuesday ahead of a general sale starting Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

To deter reselling, the mobile-only tickets are restricted from transferring, meaning that scalpers won’t be able resell them to fans at a higher price.

“The artist wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value,” a news release announcing the tour read.

Fans who buy a ticket and can’t attend the Toronto concert can resell their ticket to other fans through Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.