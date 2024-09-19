

The Canadian Press





Canadian pop icon Nelly Furtado has been named one of three headliners for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Invictus Games.

Furtado, from Victoria, will share the stage with alt-pop star Roxane Bruneau of Delson, Que., and American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan.

They'll be part of the show that opens the multi-sport event in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., in February.

The Invictus Games sees wounded, injured, and sick military service members and Veterans compete in 11 disciplines.

The Vancouver Whistler 2025 Games will be the first of seven editions to feature winter adaptive sports, including alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling.

British Columbia's Lower Mainland will host the Invictus Games from Feb. 8-16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.