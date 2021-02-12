

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Weeknd's massive Super Bowl halftime show is taking centre stage once again in a new behind-the-scenes documentary.

U.S. channel Showtime says it's planning to release “The Show,” a 90-minute look at how the Toronto-raised singer's spectacular Super Bowl concert came together.

Bell Media confirmed the film will also be available on Crave, the Canadian pay TV and streaming service, sometime “later this year” under a distribution deal with Showtime.

“The Show” was compiled by filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, who previously worked on Michelle Obama's Netflix doc “Becoming.”

It's produced by the in-house content studio of Pepsi, which sponsors the halftime show.

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, capped off a massive run of chart success for his latest album with the 13-minute Super Bowl concert last Sunday. The showcase included performances of his many hits, “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy” among them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.