No home birth: Harry and Meghan's Archie born in a hospital
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England on May 8, 2019. On this side of the pond, the revelation of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as the name of Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn son immediately sparked questions about his "real" first name -- Is it Archibald? Could he be Archer? Nope. Last week's royal announcement revealed this kid is simply Archie, an apparent statement by his parents that they hope to give him as normal a life as possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Dominic Lipinski - POOL
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 3:01PM EDT
LONDON -- The birth certificate for the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals that Archie was born in a private hospital in London.
The certificate filed Friday makes clear that Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple's Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumoured.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in central London on May 6. He is seventh in line for the British throne.
Harry and Meghan announced weeks before the birth that they wanted to keep many details of his birth private.
Meghan's name is listed on the birth certificate as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.